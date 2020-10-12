Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $11.43 on Friday. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Livent by 27,279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Livent by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $58,000.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

