Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.69. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

