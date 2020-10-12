Lynne Weedall Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) insider Lynne Weedall purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,680 ($6,115.25).

Shares of LON:SGC traded down GBX 1.99 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 38.87 ($0.51). 2,154,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. Stagecoach Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18).

SGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 95.57 ($1.25).

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

