M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.74

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 4387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after buying an additional 363,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in M/I Homes by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

