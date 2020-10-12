Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 182.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCS. B. Riley Securities reduced their price objective on Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.43. 10,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $237.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.50. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 25.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 172,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 162,069 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Marcus by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,669 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,641,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.