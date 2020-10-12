Mark Aslett Sells 3,000 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $229,860.00.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $114,555.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Mark Aslett sold 16,231 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $1,276,405.84.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,023.68.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $78.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.