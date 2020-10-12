Maro (MARO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Maro has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.59 or 0.04965158 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 905,356,891 coins and its circulating supply is 448,331,735 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

