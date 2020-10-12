Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 50.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $44.70. 10,662,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

