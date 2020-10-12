Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) COO Bilal Muhsin Sells 25,000 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $242.43 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.29.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.63.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.