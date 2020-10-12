Mastercard’s (MA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.58. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.75, for a total value of $20,377,822.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at $32,745,126,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,475 shares of company stock worth $145,266,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $53,522,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4,274.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.