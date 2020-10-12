Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.00

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

MTLS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Materialise alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -939.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.02 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Materialise by 160.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 29.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.