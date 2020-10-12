Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matson traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 330902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Matson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 47.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

