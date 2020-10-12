Maxim Group Increases Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Price Target to $25.00

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.11.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 74.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Global

Envision Solar International, Inc engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

