Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.61.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.37.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

