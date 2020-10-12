MedicCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 43.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 38.3% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $11,787.47 and approximately $17.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Cryptohub and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005107 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

