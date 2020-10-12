Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,830. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.