Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $12.39 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $442.52 or 0.03828455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00629075 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00033298 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 3,639.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000639 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.