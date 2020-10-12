Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.75.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,199.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.89 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,270.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,097.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $902.35.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,257,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,437,000 after acquiring an additional 352,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 80.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 585,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 57.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,706,000 after purchasing an additional 254,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

