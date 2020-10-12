MetaHash Reaches Market Cap of $7.61 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,302,403,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,133,547,051 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

