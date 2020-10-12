MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 53.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $94,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 292.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.76. 4,990,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.