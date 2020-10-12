Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

MCRO traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 269.90 ($3.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,096,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,522. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 278.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 364.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of GBX 233.50 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,200.05 ($15.68).

In other news, insider Greg Lock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £108,790 ($142,153.40). Also, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total value of £11,375.88 ($14,864.60).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

