MicroMoney (AMM) Reaches One Day Volume of $22,533.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.35, $32.35, $70.71 and $24.70. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $114,963.31 and $22,533.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040972 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $566.11 or 0.04890973 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.41, $50.56, $7.50, $13.91, $20.34, $70.71, $50.35, $19.00, $11.92, $24.70, $32.35 and $5.53. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.