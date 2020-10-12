Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.18

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 97319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 419,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,467 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

