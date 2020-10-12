Minereum (MNE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,491.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00002880 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Minereum has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $4,491.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minereum has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00267260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00099580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.01483011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157601 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,277,676 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

