Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report $133.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.95 million and the lowest is $131.20 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $231.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $598.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $588.39 million to $608.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $813.20 million, with estimates ranging from $726.56 million to $890.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 495,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,373. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,050. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

