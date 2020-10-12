Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.59.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Mondelez International by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 639,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 137,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

