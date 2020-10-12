Monero Classic One Day Volume Reaches $485.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 282.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 396.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $485.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.01152642 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 190.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

