Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Liquid. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $713,105.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00267211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00099749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.01478260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157296 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,665,500 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.