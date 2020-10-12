Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Motorola is well positioned to boost its mission-critical communications services in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. An attractive portfolio for a large addressable market is a major tailwind. The successful integration of CommandCentral Aware software with Avigilon Blue — its cloud video security platform — enables public safety agencies to better manage and monitor video feeds and camera networks through the latest software-as-a-service offering. However, the coronavirus-induced pandemic is likely to erode the overall demand, thereby hampering its long-term growth to some extent. Adverse currency translations pose a headwind for Motorola as it generates significant revenues outside the United States. A debt-laden balance sheet position is another major concern for the company.”

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.93.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.00. 9,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.