Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) One Day Volume Hits $8.31 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.58 or 0.04908342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

