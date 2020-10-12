Myriad Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,402.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Myriad has a market cap of $2.42 million and $1,402.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000305 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,753,381,750 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

