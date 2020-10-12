MyWish Achieves Market Cap of $494,567.47 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, MyWish has traded 70.4% higher against the dollar. One MyWish token can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $494,567.47 and approximately $86.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.65 or 0.04982758 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003441 BTC.

MyWish Profile

WISH is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.