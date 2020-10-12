National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT Lowered to $5.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,875. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 29.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

