National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.91. 203,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,457. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 500.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

