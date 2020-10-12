National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NOV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,953. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. National Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

