NavCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $9.83 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $1.11 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, cfinex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000520 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000767 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00030398 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,833,707 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

