Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.95 Million

Analysts expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post $281.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.00 million and the highest is $283.90 million. Navient posted sales of $312.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 74,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,183. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other Navient news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,240,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 943.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,273,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 1,151,302 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,644,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Navient by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 860,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

