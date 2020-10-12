NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. 743,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NCR by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,227 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NCR by 33.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in NCR by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.