Nebulas (NAS) Market Capitalization Hits $17.99 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and $1.47 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, OKEx, BCEX and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.93 or 0.04880426 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,610,021 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, LBank, Neraex and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.