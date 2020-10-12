Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $18.24 or 0.00157866 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, BCEX, Switcheo Network and Huobi. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $381.26 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00267209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00099669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.01482436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinBene, Koinex, BitMart, Bitinka, Switcheo Network, Exrates, Cobinhood, OKEx, Tidebit, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, DragonEX, BCEX, Gate.io, Upbit, BitForex, TDAX, Bibox, Coinrail, Allcoin, Ovis, COSS, Livecoin, Huobi, Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinEx, CoinEgg, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bitfinex, LBank, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, BigONE and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

