Neutron Price Hits $0.0036 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $140,358.53 and approximately $22.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002045 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

