NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEWT. TheStreet upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $392.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.26. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

