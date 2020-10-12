Newton Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $878,192.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00267260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00099580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.01483011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157601 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

