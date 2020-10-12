Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

NXST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 128,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,558,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

