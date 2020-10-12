NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Treasurer Sells $3,042,300.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00.

NYSE:NEE opened at $302.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,417,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,577,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 327,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 610,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Argus boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.69.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

