Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys C$126,000.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,756,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,293,620.92.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,170.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$13,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$15,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$15,600.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$33,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 150,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.76 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,550.00.

Shares of TSE NHK opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.72. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.13.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

