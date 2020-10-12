NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Trimmed by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 54,312 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 4.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $67,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in NIKE by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.98. 4,293,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $102,926,812 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

