Noku Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,581.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Noku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Noku has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $5,581.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00267260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00099580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.01483011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157601 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

