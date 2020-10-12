NoLimitCoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $2,380.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001308 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 617,909,240 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

