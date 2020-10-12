Novacoin (NVC) Price Reaches $0.19

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $433,293.15 and $878.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 85.5% lower against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,538.59 or 0.99957483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001359 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000629 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00134977 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.